Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

