Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of New York Times worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in New York Times by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 441,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 1,013.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NYT. Barclays increased their target price on New York Times from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYT opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

