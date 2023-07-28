Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 92.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

