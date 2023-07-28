Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lear worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 45.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $152.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.99. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

