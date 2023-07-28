Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $223.59 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.68 and a 200-day moving average of $227.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.43.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

