International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 297.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

