Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 439.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after buying an additional 254,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $448.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.13. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

