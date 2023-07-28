Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.