Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,937,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,759,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,012.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 92,268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $233.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.21 and a 200-day moving average of $219.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

