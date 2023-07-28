Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,618 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 253.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Insider Activity

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $218.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.