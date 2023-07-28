Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

