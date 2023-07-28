Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

