Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 12.1% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

Insider Activity

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,101,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,223 shares in the company, valued at $18,101,339.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,347 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $266.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.21. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

