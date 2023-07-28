Park Place Capital Corp Has $39,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.67 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

