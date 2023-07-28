Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,920 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after buying an additional 1,684,260 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newmont by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus reduced their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

