646 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

