Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.
Seres Therapeutics Price Performance
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of ($0.52) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
