1,315 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,315 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE BTU opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coal producer to repurchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

