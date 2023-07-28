Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $229.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $234.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.17.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

