US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 68,806 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,469,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,996,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

US Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of USFD opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.