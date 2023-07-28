Park Place Capital Corp Buys Shares of 1,332 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

