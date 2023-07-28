900 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 1.0 %

APTV opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.36. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.