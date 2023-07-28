Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $22,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $122.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

