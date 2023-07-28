Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 54,709 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of KBR worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Insider Transactions at KBR

KBR Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,988,603.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

