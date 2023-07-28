Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,288,000 after buying an additional 423,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 98.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

