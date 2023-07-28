Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

