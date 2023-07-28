Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

