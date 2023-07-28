Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.