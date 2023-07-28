Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,826 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 56.33% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS PSFM opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

