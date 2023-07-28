Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 8,680 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 689.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $258.56 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average is $237.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

