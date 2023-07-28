Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) PT Raised to $102.00 at Robert W. Baird

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

FELE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 over the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 98.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.