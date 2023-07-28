Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,595 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.0% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $152.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.02.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

