Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Workday by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.52.

Shares of WDAY opened at $229.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.11, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $234.82.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

