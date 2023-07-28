LSV Asset Management Sells 84,100 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.36% of AMC Networks worth $25,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $12.94 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.55 million, a PE ratio of 129.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

