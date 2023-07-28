LSV Asset Management Sells 353,425 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,425 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.61% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $35,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $215,269,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 331,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 276,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,818,000 after purchasing an additional 248,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

EPC stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

