LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 597,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 369,299 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $26,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 211.9% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MEI stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.02. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.60 million. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

