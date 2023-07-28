LSV Asset Management Sells 22,784 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,784 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.34% of First Busey worth $26,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Busey by 102,760.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after buying an additional 109,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Busey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Busey by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 617,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. Analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.