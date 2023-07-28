LSV Asset Management Sells 7,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $32,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.57 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.69.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

