LSV Asset Management Acquires 4,230 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $30,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after acquiring an additional 275,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.0 %

RGA stock opened at $140.70 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

