LSV Asset Management Sells 28,100 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.86% of Koppers worth $28,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,594,000 after buying an additional 145,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Koppers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after buying an additional 38,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Koppers by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 503,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 69,596 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KOP opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $759.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.50 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

