LSV Asset Management Sells 3,198 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.37% of New Mountain Finance worth $29,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger bought 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $178,052.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.