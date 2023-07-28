LSV Asset Management Purchases 1,281,331 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,281,331 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.06% of Genworth Financial worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after buying an additional 1,229,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after buying an additional 1,277,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,527,000 after buying an additional 3,763,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after buying an additional 353,849 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,899,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,690,000 after purchasing an additional 93,358 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:GNW opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

