Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.62% of Deluxe worth $32,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of DLX opened at $18.48 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $25.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

Further Reading

