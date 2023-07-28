Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Devon Energy worth $36,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Devon Energy Company Profile



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

