LSV Asset Management Grows Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.25% of EPR Properties worth $35,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

EPR stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

