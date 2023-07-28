LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 650,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Comerica were worth $28,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 162.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.1% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

