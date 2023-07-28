LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,930 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.42% of Hope Bancorp worth $28,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after buying an additional 105,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,455,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,694,000 after purchasing an additional 706,545 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

