Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.93% of Popular worth $38,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Popular by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $70.68 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

