LSV Asset Management Sells 2,000 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $31,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in NetApp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,347,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,038,000 after acquiring an additional 42,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetApp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 253,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

