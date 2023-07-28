LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $34,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.58.

PRU opened at $96.38 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

